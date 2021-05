It feels like food nutrition rules change with the wind. According to Healthline, nutrition information you once believed as fact gets refuted as a myth, making healthy eating that much more difficult. Some dieticians once claimed you should avoid high-fat foods, but some low-fat foods and diet items end up contributing to insulin resistance. Some diets used to tout low-calorie eating plans, but scientists recently found that these rapid weight loss diets can't keep the pounds off and can do some unforeseen long-term damage. The latest myth you now have to remember centers around how to include egg yolks in your weekly diet.