Wisconsin Dells, WI

Wisconsin Dells residents balk at board’s decision to close Neenah Creek Elementary School

By ERICA DYNES
Wiscnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA handful of residents criticized the Wisconsin Dells School Board’s decision to close one of its elementary schools at the end of the school year. Around a dozen members of the public, at least two of them holding signs that said “Neenah Creek Strong,” attended the May 24 school board meeting, requesting officials to reconsider the decision to close the building. Four residents spoke against closing the school. The board could not take action on the subject since it was brought up in public comment.

