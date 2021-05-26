DuPont and Regina Announce Breakthrough Technology - Optimized for Sustainability
GENEVA (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. DuPont Mobility & Materials, along with its long-time development partner, Regina, are proud to announce a first-to-market solution for conveyor chain and modular belts based on polymer produced from 100% bio-feedstock from waste (in accordance with ISCC mass balance certification). New DuPont™ Delrin® Renewable Attributed resin provides the same superior mechanical properties as its Delrin® acetal resin predecessor.www.stamfordadvocate.com