PAOLA — Paola High School graduation is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, outside at Panther Stadium. The event was moved outside last year in a drive-thru format due to the pandemic, and PHS Principal Jeff Hines said the decision was made to keep it outside again this year but without the drive-thru format. The long-term plan is to move it back inside the gym in 2022, he added.