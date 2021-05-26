MacroFab Announces a $15M Series B round led by Edison Partners, Including Strategic Investment from Altium to Ignite Growth of Manufacturing-as-a-Service for Electronics

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce the Company has launched Azure Blockchain, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary that will focus on all aspects of Asset-back cryptocurrency that are built on top of any Blockchain network. Asset-backed cryptocurrency can be associated with tangible assets like commodities, precious metals, real estate, or assets that host development upside. These currencies can easily facilitate the cost-effective, instant, and secure trading of real-world assets. In addition to the increasing value markets have been giving to these Blockchain currencies, Azure intends on developing currencies that have a tangible component.