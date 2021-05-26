Canadian wine auction sets world record: $17,625 for single bottle of 1992 Screaming Eagle

With the largest collection of any restaurant in the world, Bern’s Steak House is full of rare, even one-of-a-kind wines. It’s a small miracle, then, that wine director Eric Renaud could choose just five to highlight from the cellar’s 6,000 selections and more than half a million bottles (“I could have picked 100,” he tells us). But on the following pages, Bern’s top wine expert details some of the restaurant’s oldest and most unique vinos, most of which were still available to order as of the time this issue went to print. Sip on some history below.