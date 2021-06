Three men who were arrested over a cable car disaster that killed 14 people in Italy have been allowed to leave prison after a judge indicated that the blame for the crash rested with a service technician who disabled the car’s emergency brake.The car fell 65ft into the side of the Mottarone mountain near Lake Maggiore in northern Italy on 23 May when the lead cable for the vehicle snapped and the emergency brake failed to prevent it from reeling at high speed backwards down a support line.It pulled off the line entirely after passing a support pylon, crashed...