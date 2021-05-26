Vitality announces LEC summer roster including Selfmade, LIDER

This article is part of our VALORANT series. DraftKings has brought VALORANT into the DFS world with VCT Masters: Reykjavik. While the game has the same general lay out as CS:GO, it has some key differences; consider it a hybrid between the League of Legends style of different roles and characters and the pure shooter of CS:GO. In VALORANT, teams pick five different agents, similar to champions. While any agent can get kills, certain agents excel in certain ways, the same way some champions and players are supports in League of Legends. You have a $50,000 budget on DraftKings to pick six players, including a captain who earns 1.5x fantasy points but also costs 1.5x their base salary.