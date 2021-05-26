newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Vitality announces LEC summer roster including Selfmade, LIDER

msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of changes will happen to Vitality’s LEC roster going into the summer split, with three new players on the lineup. In a recent announcement, Vitality presented its roster for the 2021 LEC Summer Split. The French team will be making a lot of changes, setting themselves up for an exciting and unpredictable split. The changes include former Fnatic jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek, who will replace Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet on the starting roster. In top and mid, Vitality is going with talented players from the ERL leagues in top laner Enzo “SLT” Gonzalez and mid laner Adam “LIDER” Ilyasov.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lec#Team Vitality#French#Fnatic#Erl#Slt#Norwegian#Misfits Gaming#Riot#Crownshot#Prime League#Lec Summer#Announces Lec#Talented Players#Rumors#Mousesports#Eyes#Question Marks#Ilyasov Bot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Germany
Related
Video Gamesesports-news.co.uk

Excel finalise LEC Summer 2021 roster after signing Nukeduck and Denyk

UK esports organisation Excel Esports have confirmed the signing of Norwegian mid-laner Erlend ‘nukeduck’ Våtevik Holm (pictured, centre) and Czech support player Petr ‘denyk’ Haramach (furthest right). The pair have been rumoured to join the organisation in recent weeks and now the moves are official. Excel says this ‘completes Excel’s...
Premier Leaguedotesports.com

Kirei replaces Gilius as Schalke’s starting jungler for 2021 LEC Summer Split

Schalke 04 is making waves in the offseason. Schalke 04 is making some “necessary” changes to its starting lineup ahead of the 2021 LEC Summer Split. The League of Legends team has introduced 24-year-old jungler Thomas “Kirei” Yuen to the lineup, S04 announced today. He’ll replace Erberk “Gilius” Demir, who will remain on the team as a substitute going forward.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Golden Guardians finalizes LCS & Academy rosters for Summer Split

Golden Guardians has announced its Summer Split for both the League of Legends Championship Series and the LCS Academy League. Mid laner Nick "Ablazeolive" Abbott will retain his starting position alongside jungler Ethan "Iconic" Wilkinson and AD carry Trevor "Stixxay" Hayes, but two new faces will be joining the LCS roster for the Summer Split.
HockeyPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sweden announces World Hockey Championships roster

Sweden released their roster for the upcoming World Championships, which gets underway on Friday, early this morning. While they have plenty of players in the NHL (especially on the forward group), this team primarily consists of players playing in leagues overseas. Their roster is as follows with NHL affiliations noted where applicable.
Video Gamesestnn.com

LoL: Excel Signs Nukeduck As Starting Mid For LEC Summer Split

Excel has announced their mid laner for the 2021 LEC Summer Split as Erlend "nukeduck" Våtevik Holm joins the roster. Recently, Excel Esports announced that Pawel “Czekolad” Szczepanik would be leaving the mid lane position ahead of Summer Split, alongside support Tore “Tore” Hoel Eilersten. Nukeduck joins Excel having been previously made inactive by Astralis after they signed Carl Felix “MagiFelix” Boström from Fnatic Academy during the Spring Split.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

Gen.G announce women VALORANT roster: Team Bumble

Gen.G join the women’s side of VALORANT competition with the announcement of their women’s team, Team Bumble, on May 18. Some of the players announced on the roster unofficially represented the organization under the name OWA OWA at the VALORANT Champions Tour Game Changers tournament back in March of 2020. They also continued to compete in other tournaments like Game Changers Academy and the VALORANT premier series before officially representing Gen.G.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Fnatic officially signs ex-Karmine Corp top laner Adam for 2021 LEC Summer Split

The midseason roster change period has well and truly begun for the world of competitive League of Legends. Fnatic confirmed today that it has added top laner Adam to its starting roster heading into the 2021 LEC Summer Split. As the top laner for ERL team Karmine Corp, he won European Masters Spring 2021 with a 3-1 victory against BTXL and was one of the tournament’s best-performing top laners. After competing in the second division of the Ligue Française de League of Legends (LFL) in 2020, he was promoted into the LFL’s first division and proceeded to dominate the league alongside the rest of KCorp.
Video Gamesdallassun.com

Selfmade leaves Fnatic for unidentified LEC foe

Fnatic transferred jungler Oskar "Selfmade" Boderek to another team in the League of Legends European Championship on Wednesday. The team was not identified. In a statement, Fnatic said the team offered Selfmade a contract extension that would have kicked in this fall, but he declined. The offer came at the end of the Spring Split, which concluded in April. Fnatic finished fifth.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

Fnatic release Selfmade and moves Bwipo to the jungle

Fnatic has transfered jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek to another European team before the start of the LEC summer split. Selfmade joined the Fnatic roster back in November of 2019, after former jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen left Europe to pursue a career in North America. While on FNATIC, Selfmade led the roster in back-to-back second-place finishes at the LEC spring and summer split. He also traveled with the team to the 2020 World Championship, where they had a close match against Top Esports to finish in the top eight at the event.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Adam joins Fnatic for LEC Summer 2021 as Bwipo jungle rumors ramp up

Fnatic have officially signed French top laner Adam ‘Adam’ Maanane for their LEC Summer 2021 lineup, as speculation on Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau position on the team mounts. Adam, previously ‘Ricadam,’ signs to Fnatic. Adam was a star in Karmine Corp’s EM 2021 Spring championship run. Signing raises questions on Bwipo’s...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Misfits dismisses League of Legends coach Enatron ahead of 2021 LEC Summer Split

Misfits Gaming is parting ways with League of Legends coach Ilias “Enatron” Theodorou ahead of the 2021 LEC Summer Split. After discussions lasting throughout the LEC’s midseason break, Misfits and Enatron agreed that “it would be better for him to join a new team to operate the [Head Coach] role as he wants to,” the organization said in an announcement made on Twitter earlier today.
Motorsportshardcoregamer.com

MotoGP 21 Gets Major Update Including 2021 Roster

When MotoGP 21 launched, the team at Milestone did not incorporate the 2021 riders and circuits. This has been amended with the latest patch for the game. Along with a plethora of major updates in this patch, having the most current grid is the top priority. While another patch will be on the way very soon with the ability to edit controller settings, this current one also includes editable camera angles. Also with this patch, if you have instituted the Long Lap Penalty, there is now the option to have this process done automatically.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

G2 confirms Nelson as new strategic coach for 2021 LEC Summer Split

The Mid-Season Invitational may have just ended last weekend, but G2 Esports has already made a move to prepare for the next season. The team has confirmed that it has signed Sng “Nelson” Yi-Wei as a new strategic coach for the 2021 LEC Summer Split. The well-versed coach has worked...
Video Gamesesports.net

Key mid-season roster transfers ahead of the LEC Summer Split

Now that the Mid-Season Invitational is over, LEC teams are looking to upgrade or downgrade their rosters in the mid-season just before the start of the Summer Ssplit. Let’s take a look at the most important transfers in the LEC and how they will impact the team’s performance. LEC Mid-Season...
WWEf4wonline.com

MLW announces four more roster members for new season

MLW has confirmed four more wrestlers who will be part of the roster for their new season. During the second week of MLW's "2021 Open Draft," it was announced that indie wrestler Alex Kane has signed with MLW. It was also announced that Gringo Loco, King Mo, and "Filthy" Tom Lawlor will be returning for the new season.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

LoL esports: Fnatic and Selfmade officially part ways

Selfmade was one of the spotlight players in Fnatic ever since he arrived to replace Broxah. The jungler had big shoes to fill and he did it with style but it seems like this match was not made in heaven and had to come to an end. The player spoke...
Video GamesRotowire

DFS Esports 101: How to Play VALORANT on DraftKings

This article is part of our VALORANT series. DraftKings has brought VALORANT into the DFS world with VCT Masters: Reykjavik. While the game has the same general lay out as CS:GO, it has some key differences; consider it a hybrid between the League of Legends style of different roles and characters and the pure shooter of CS:GO. In VALORANT, teams pick five different agents, similar to champions. While any agent can get kills, certain agents excel in certain ways, the same way some champions and players are supports in League of Legends. You have a $50,000 budget on DraftKings to pick six players, including a captain who earns 1.5x fantasy points but also costs 1.5x their base salary.
Video Gamesesportstalk.com

Team Vitality 2021 LEC Summer Split Line-up Confirmed

Which players Team Vitality intended to field in the upcoming 2021 LEC Summer Split, but getting official confirmation always feels nice — it’s the moment we can truly start theorycrafting! So, as always, let’s check out the full starting line-up: In true Vitality fashion, they’ve assembled a line-up that is...
MLSNBC Sports

USMNT announce roster for Nations League finals

The USMNT roster for the CONCACAF Nations League finals has been announced and there are a few surprises from Gregg Berhalter. A separate squad for the friendly against Switzerland on May 30 was recently announced, and this is very similar to that, with Christian Pulisic and Zack Steffen named in the squad for the Nations League finals as they will have finished their club commitments after the UEFA Champions League final on May 29.