Vitality announces LEC summer roster including Selfmade, LIDER
A lot of changes will happen to Vitality’s LEC roster going into the summer split, with three new players on the lineup. In a recent announcement, Vitality presented its roster for the 2021 LEC Summer Split. The French team will be making a lot of changes, setting themselves up for an exciting and unpredictable split. The changes include former Fnatic jungler Oskar “Selfmade” Boderek, who will replace Duncan “Skeanz” Marquet on the starting roster. In top and mid, Vitality is going with talented players from the ERL leagues in top laner Enzo “SLT” Gonzalez and mid laner Adam “LIDER” Ilyasov.www.msn.com