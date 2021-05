One of Fresno State’s highest-ranked recruits of the 2019 class has left the program. Linebacker Deven Jarvis announced his entry into the transfer portal this weekend. Jarvis played in four games as a true freshman in 2019 while retaining his redshirt year. He played a significant role in the Bulldogs’ game plan late in the season at San Diego State and accounted for four tackles in that game - a 17-7 loss. Jarvis moved to linebacker in 2020 and was one of several young Bulldogs to play in the absence of Justin Rice (transfer) and Arron Mosby (injury). Jarvis played in six games and finished with five tackles and .5 tackles for loss.