Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Ibuprofen and ulcers: What Rep. Debbie Dingell’s emergency surgery can teach us

By Allyson Chiu
Seattle Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., woke up at 3 a.m. on Friday with intense abdominal pain, she initially thought it was just a bad bout of gas. She tried moving around, drinking water, running a hot bath and taking Gas-X and Tylenol. But nothing worked. “I was just on fire,”...

www.seattletimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Dingell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Medicine#Emergency Surgery#Ulcers#The Washington Post#Advil#Northwestern University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsLog Cabin Democrat

Congress working to improve dementia care

Providing care for an individual living with dementia involves many unique and challenging issues. Individuals and caregivers often have to navigate multiple health needs ranging from working with primary care doctors and specialists to medication management. My father is in the early stages of dementia and like others with cognitive...
Public HealthPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

4 Ways to Support Heart Health Post-COVID

As we continue to live with COVID-19, researchers are learning more and more about the havoc it can wreak on the human body. While initially just thought of as a respiratory illness, COVID-19 has been found to affect far more than just the lungs. In fact, a growing number of...
Cancermasterdoctor.net

Lung cancer risk elevated in patients with asthma-COPD overlap

Patients with asthma-COPD overlap have elevated risk for lung cancer compared with smokers and similar rates of lung cancer compared with those with COPD, but greater risk than patients with asthma alone, researchers reported. “Our study provides novel additional data about the phenotype and suggests that in terms of risk...
Cell Phonesmcknightsseniorliving.com

App to monitor rheumatoid arthritis symptoms does not improve disease outcomes

(HealthDay News) — Use of a smartphone application to monitor patient-reported outcomes does not improve satisfaction or disease outcomes in rheumatoid arthritis, but patients are likely to recommend the app, according to a study recently published in Arthritis & Rheumatology. Yvonne C. Lee, M.D., from the Northwestern University Feinberg School...
Diseases & Treatments1stnews.com

Symptoms, treatments of whooping cough

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is a highly contagious condition. This infection is most common in infants, but people of all ages can contract it. Whooping cough symptoms tend to be less severe in adults than in children. Unvaccinated infants have the highest risk of developing severe symptoms and complications from...
Fitnessarcamax.com

Eating to support kidney health

Our kidneys play a vital role in protecting our overall health. What exactly are their main functions?. In the United States, 37 million adults are living with kidney disease. The main causes are high blood pressure, diabetes, and obesity. These diseases can damage the blood vessels of many organs, including the kidneys. The good news is that making changes to our lifestyle can prevent or slow kidney disease.
Sciencedeseret.com

The delta variant could dominate the U.S. in weeks. Here’s what to know

Experts are concerned that the dangerous delta coronavirus variant may soon dominate the entire United States, putting more people at risk for getting COVID-19. William Lee, vice president of science at Helix, which helps the CDC track variants, told NPR that the recent rise in delta variant cases is cause for concern, especially because it’s outpacing the alpha variant, which was originally discovered in the United Kingdom.
Pharmaceuticalsfox35orlando.com

NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant recipients

BETHESDA, Md. - The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that it has begun an observational study to evaluate how pregnant or postpartum recipients react to COVID-19 vaccines. For the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies to fight COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated during...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns You Might Have "Long COVID" If You Feel This

The coronavirus pandemic is crawling to an end, experts hope, with a new variant threatening to undo progress. But for a large part of Americans, COVID may never end. "While not everyone with COVID-19 may require hospitalization at the time of their infection, one of the unfortunate outcomes from COVID-19 is something known as 'post-COVID conditions' or 'long COVID,'" said CDC Chief Rochelle Walensky yesterday at the White House COVID Press Briefing. "Post-COVID conditions are an umbrella term for the wide range of physical and mental health problems that occur four or more weeks after being infected with COVID-19. Current research suggests that up to 20 percent of people are reporting post-COVID condition symptoms, but additional research is needed and is ongoing with funding from NIH and CDC." Read on to see if you have the 10 symptoms she mentioned—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

What Is Pneumocystis Pneumonia?

Pneumocystis pneumonia—often referred to by the acronym PCP—is a potentially life-threatening condition in which fluid builds up in the lungs and causes inflammation. PCP is caused by a tiny fungus called Pneumocystis jirovecii that is common in the environment. Pneumocystis pneumonia has a long recorded history, going as far back as 1909. In the 1940s and 1950s, pneumocystis pneumonia was the cause of the pneumonia epidemics affecting premature and malnourished infants.
Diseases & TreatmentsUS News and World Report

More Than Half of People With Asthma Aren't Seeing a Specialist

More Than Half of People With Asthma Aren't Seeing a Specialist. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among Americans with severe asthma, less than half see a specialist to manage their condition, new research shows. The U.S. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute recommends patients with severe asthma be...
Healthpulmonologyadvisor.com

Long-Term Disparities in Respiratory Health Persist in the US

HealthDay News — Income- and education-based disparities in pulmonary health in the United States have persisted and potentially worsened during the past six decades, according to a study published online May 28 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Adam W. Gaffney, M.D., M.P.H., from Cambridge Health Alliance in Massachusetts, and colleagues used...