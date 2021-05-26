This week’s Tavern Brawl is Showdown at Blackrock Mountain

2021 marks the year that the Pokémon TCG switched up their long-running theme deck series with a new product: V Battle Decks. This started with the Blastoise V Battle Deck and the Venusaur V Battle Deck earlier this, which were released as individual decks as well as a combined product called V Battle Deck: Venusaur vs. Blastoise. This continued with the release of May 2021's deck products, which were the Victini V Battle Deck, the Gardevoir V Battle Deck, and the V Battle Deck: Gardevoir vs. Victini. The Pokémon Company International sent me one of each of the single V Battle Decks (can I say "V Battle Deck" once more in this paragraph?) to crack open, so let's see what we've got.