This week’s Tavern Brawl is Showdown at Blackrock Mountain
It’s a battle of two behemoths this week in the Tavern. The latest Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is called Showdown at Blackrock Mountain. Ragnaros and Nefarian are ready to lay the smackdown. Both of these behemoths want to know who the most powerful boss in Blackrock Mountain is. As a result, you and your opponent are caught in the middle of this epic showdown. In this Brawl, you’ll be playing as either Ragnaros or Nefarian, using special decks, hero powers, and weapons.www.msn.com