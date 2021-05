It seems like forever since the last time we got to say this, but it’s E3 Predictions time! Of course, the million dollar question for Zelda fans and Nintendo fans everywhere is after two long years will we finally see Breath of the Wild 2?! The gang disagree on that, but that’s not all we’re putting money on the table for. Will there be new Zelda amiibo? What’s going on with the Age of Calamity DLC, Pulse of the Ancients? Have we seen everything there is to see in Skyward Sword HD, or is there more to be revealed? What new character might join the Smash Ultimate roster? Could we see the reveal of the Switch Pro? And what else might Nintendo have planned beyond Zelda?