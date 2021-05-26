Senate chamber cheers after Paul's amendment banning funding of gain-of-function research in China passes unanimously
Cheers could be heard in the Senate chamber after an amendment introduced by Sen. Rand Paul to ban the funding of gain-of-function research in China was passed unanimously. “Gain-of-function research, where we take a deadly virus, sometimes much more deadly than COVID, and then we increase its transmissibility to mammals is wrong,” Paul said when introducing the amendment. “Any gain-of-function research should not be funded in China with U.S. taxpayer dollars, and I recommend a yes vote.”www.msn.com