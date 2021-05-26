Cancel
Senate chamber cheers after Paul's amendment banning funding of gain-of-function research in China passes unanimously

By Michael Lee
msn.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheers could be heard in the Senate chamber after an amendment introduced by Sen. Rand Paul to ban the funding of gain-of-function research in China was passed unanimously. “Gain-of-function research, where we take a deadly virus, sometimes much more deadly than COVID, and then we increase its transmissibility to mammals is wrong,” Paul said when introducing the amendment. “Any gain-of-function research should not be funded in China with U.S. taxpayer dollars, and I recommend a yes vote.”

