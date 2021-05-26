Do you know the most popular trucks in America?

Insurify data scientist and writer Alexandra Conza says a large part of the obsession is psychological and cultural. “The pickup truck has gained a strong foothold in the American psyche, representing a heady mix of rugged durability, strength, and masculinity,” she says. “Of course, not all of the appeal is intangible. Pickup trucks meet a broad range of tastes, practical needs, and budgets. While remaining long-lasting, strong, and dependable, they have evolved over the past decade to accommodate everyday driving, with cabins that are downright luxurious at certain trim levels. On top of this, pickup trucks are a very safe choice, with the fewest fatal crashes per capita compared to SUVs and sedans.”