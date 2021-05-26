newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Do you know the most popular trucks in America?

By Andrew Lisa
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsurify data scientist and writer Alexandra Conza says a large part of the obsession is psychological and cultural. “The pickup truck has gained a strong foothold in the American psyche, representing a heady mix of rugged durability, strength, and masculinity,” she says. “Of course, not all of the appeal is intangible. Pickup trucks meet a broad range of tastes, practical needs, and budgets. While remaining long-lasting, strong, and dependable, they have evolved over the past decade to accommodate everyday driving, with cabins that are downright luxurious at certain trim levels. On top of this, pickup trucks are a very safe choice, with the fewest fatal crashes per capita compared to SUVs and sedans.”

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pickup Trucks#Pickup Power Insurify#American#Cheapism#Rugged Durability#Cabins#Everyday Driving#Tastes#Capita#Cultural#Masculinity#Budgets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
Drinksfoxlexington.com

Is wine good for you? A look back at one of the most popular studies

(WCMH) – It’s National Wine Day. May 25 is a day set aside to celebrate libation and possibly enjoy a glass or two. It’s also a good time to revisit the validity of wine’s health benefits since it has been the subject of scientific research. A widely-discussed 2012 study by...
Florida, MAPosted by
Live 95.9

What Restaurants Do You Miss The Most?

The current restaurant scene in The Berkshires, just like the rest of the world, is working to recover from a devastating year. In one of the industries hit hardest by the pandemic, the "lucky ones" are struggling to climb their way back out of the red, while the unlucky ones had to shutter their doors permanently.
Lifestyletravelawaits.com

Everything You Need To Know About Wild Caving In North America

“You gotta be kidding me!” I hissed under my breath as I looked up the more-than-30-foot ladder leading up to a dark ledge above me. I was miles under the earth, deep in the belly of Cumberland Caverns near Sparta, Tennessee, and the ladder was just another challenge I had to face while exploring the underworld.
RecipesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Do You Know the Secret Color Code of the Twisty Ties?

Have you noticed that the twisty ties on bags of sliced bread are always different colors? Do you know why? It’s not just random colorization. It’s a code that will guide you to freshness. All those Twisty Ties had a higher purpose than piling up in your junk drawer. Those...
Animalsboblamboutdoors.com

Know what to do if you find a fawn

MADISON, Wis. – As you head out to find your adventure this Memorial Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources reminds Wisconsinites and visitors that spring is the peak time for deer fawns to be born. If you come across a fawn this spring, the DNR urges you not...
Violent CrimesPosted by
B98.5

Do You Know About The Smuttynose Island Murders?

My grandfather had a cat named Smuttynose. I have very fond memories of that cat so imagine my surprise when there was a brutal murder associated with that name. It all started on an island called Smuttynose. I recall the tale from my grandfather when I was young and I confirmed much of the story based on an article and research at newengland.com.
Manchester Township, NJOxford Eagle

How much do you know about the Hindenburg?

On May 6, 1937, the German passenger airship Hindenburg was making its final approach to Manchester Township, New Jersey. Closing in on docking on the ground, the Zeppelin caught fire and crashed to the ground. Some thought the fire could have been caused by lightning, static electricity, or may have been an act of anti-Nazi sabotage.
PetsNews 12

Do you know what to do if you see a pet in a hot car? Here are 7 tips

Leaving pets locked in cars when the weather gets warmer can be deadly. High temperatures can cause irreparable organ damage and even death, according to the Humane Society. It doesn't have to be that warm outside for a car to become dangerously hot inside. According to the Humane Society, when it's 72 degrees outside, the temperature inside your car can heat up to 116 degrees within an hour. When it's 80 degrees outside, the temperature inside your car can heat up to 99 degrees within 10 minutes.
Petsinfluencive.com

Shane Daigle – America’s Most Popular Pets and Why We Love Them!

Dr. Shane Daigle is a well-respected veterinarian and proud father of two young daughters. Shane Daigle and his family have two four-legged kiddos, which are also part of the family, “Gauge Christian” is a yellow Labrador Retriever and “Colton Francis” is a “crazy” German Shorthair Pointer. Shane Daigle is from...
Traffic AccidentsTroy Record

Questions and answers from the 'Car Doctor'

Q. I am looking for a used car for our petite five-foot tall daughter. The car needs to be a safe car with good visibility for her. Our budget is about $26,000, what would you recommend?. A. My first choice would be a Subaru Impreza; this car is great for...
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Officially Launches In Argentina

Unlike the model it replaces – the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 – the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is a truly global vehicle, one that is destined for Europe, Mexico, and now Argentina, where it will soon be joined by the Ford Bronco as well. In spite of Ford’s strong electrification push in recent months, the automaker recently revealed that the good old-fashioned gas V8 isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon, and the naturally-aspirated, track-focused Mach 1 is proof of that.
Michigan StatePosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Newest Reveal Is Over A Century Old

Like General Motors, Ford already has a considerable presence in the state of Michigan. Its factories in the state include the Michigan Assembly Plant where the Ford Bronco is built and the Dearborn facility which is where the company chose to reveal the new F-150 Lightning. Ford is currently expanding its footprint in the state after it purchased the Michigan Central Station in 2018 as part of plans to revive the area and use part of it as a Ford technology and innovation site.