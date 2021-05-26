newsbreak-logo
Sex abuse class-action suit tossed, individual claims stand

By HOLLY RAMER, Associated Press
msn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dismissed a class action lawsuit involving 300 people who allege decades of abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center, but he left the door open for individual claims against the state. The lead plaintiff, David Meehan, sued the Sununu Youth Services Center,...

