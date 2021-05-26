Cancel
Military

The U.S. 1st Infantry Division in Photos

By Jon Guttman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 1st Infantry Division has served with distinction in all but one major war in the past century. two months after the United States entered World War I, the 16th, 18th, 26th and 28th Infantry regiments, the 5th, 6th and 7th Artillery regiments, and the 1st Engineer Regiment were organized into the 1st Division and rushed to France. On May 28, 1918, the “Big Red One” gave the American Expeditionary Force its first battlefield success when it seized and held Cantigny, followed by victories at Soissons, Saint-Mihiel and the Meuse-Argonne.

