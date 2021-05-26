newsbreak-logo
Groups call on Google to drop out of Saudi project over human rights concerns

The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
© Getty Images

A coalition of more than 30 human rights and digital privacy rights groups called on Google to abandon its plans to establish a Google Cloud region in Saudi Arabia over concerns about human rights violations.

The groups, which include Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and PEN America, wrote in their letter that Saudi Arabia's record of tamping down on public dissent and its justice system that "flagrantly violates due process" made it unsafe for Google to set up a "cloud region" in the kingdom.

"While Google publishes how it handles government requests for customer information and reports when requests are made through formal channels, there are numerous potential human rights risks of establishing a Google Cloud region in Saudi Arabia that include violations of the rights to privacy, freedom of expression and association, non-discrimination, and due process," the groups said.

The letter also pointed to Saudi authorities who have routinely sought to identify anonymous online dissenters and spy on Saudi citizens through digital surveillance. The groups also pointed to how they themselves are believed to have been put under surveillance by the Saudi government.

"Google has a responsibility to respect human rights, regardless of any state’s willingness to fulfill its own human rights obligations," the letter continued, pointing to Google's statement in which it expressed its commitment to human rights and to "improve the lives of as many people as possible.”

In order to address these concerns, the groups called on Google to conduct a "robust, thorough human rights due diligence process" and to "draw red lines around what types of government requests concerning Cloud regions it will not comply with" due to human rights concerns.

"The Saudi government has demonstrated time and again a flagrant disregard for human rights, both through its own direct actions against human rights defenders and its spying on corporate digital platforms to do the same," the letter read. "We fear that in partnering with the Saudi government, Google will become complicit in future human rights violations affecting people in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region."

The Hill has reached out to Google for comment on the letter.

