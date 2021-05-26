Arrest warrant issued for Marilyn Manson in New Hampshire

An arrest warrant has been issued for rock musician Marilyn Manson in New Hampshire over an alleged assault at a concert in 2019.

The Gilford Police Department said in a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday that the warrant charges Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, with two counts of simple assault from the incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion where Manson was performing.

The department said the allegations are not sexual in nature.

The alleged incident involved a videographer, who was subcontracted by a New Hampshire-based company to record the concert. The videographer was located in the stage pit when the incident occurred.

Anthony J. Bean Burpee, chief of the Gilford Police Department, told The Hill in an email that the allegations related to the videographer being spat on. In New Hampshire, this is considered “unprivileged physical contact of another.”

The arrest warrant was issued Oct. 8, 2019, he said. Manson and his legal counsel had been notified about the warrant several times.

Howard King, Manson’s attorney, told The Hill in a statement that the allegation was "ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout.”

King said it is "no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera."

He added that the misdemeanor claim was pursued after the videographer demanded $35,000 over "a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm."

"After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply," King said.

A Class A misdemeanor in New Hampshire is punishable by less than one year in jail, and a fine of no more than $2,000.

The allegation is the latest controversy surrounding Manson.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office began investigating several allegations of sexual abuse against Manson in February. This came after multiple women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, accused Manson of abuse.

Last month, actress Esmé Bianco filed a federal lawsuit against Manson alleging abusive behavior.

Updated at 5:06 p.m.