Biden briefed on San Jose shooting

© Getty Images

President Biden was briefed Wednesday on a shooting in San Jose, Calif., that left eight people dead.

“The President has been briefed on the mass shooting and the tragic loss of life in San Jose by his Homeland Security Advisor, Liz Sherwood-Randall. The White House continues to monitor the situation and remains in close contact with local officials to offer any assistance as needed," a spokesperson said in a statement.

Vice President Harris, speaking to reporters at an event on broadband infrastructure, called the shooting "absolutely tragic." Harris, who was born in Oakland, Calif., said she has family living in San Jose.

Eight people were killed Wednesday morning during a shooting at a rail yard in the city, authorities said. The shooter is also dead.

Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said employees at the Valley Transportation Authority, the facility where the shooting took place, are among the victims.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. PDT at a light rail facility near the sheriff's department and the local airport. The facility is used as a transit control center that stores trains and has a maintenance yard.

The San Jose incident is the latest mass shooting in recent months. Multiple people have been killed in shootings just outside Atlanta, in Boulder, Colo., and in Indianapolis.

The shootings have prompted calls from Biden for Congress to enact stricter gun measures, though there has been no momentum to get moving on legislation.

Updated at 4:25 p.m.