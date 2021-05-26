newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Trans Am TA2® Cars Set for Huge Show at Lime Rock Park on Memorial Day

By Adam Sinclair
Posted by 
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On the same 1.478-mile circuit that Sam Posey, Dan Gurney and Parnelli Jones made Trans Am racing the American standard, that heritage continues this weekend at Lime Rock Park for the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic set for May 28-31. The roar of American muscle cars will rattle the ground as 23 TA2® drivers take the green on the original Lime Rock circuit Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET for 100-miles of Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli competition. Nearly 40 cars will be in attendance for the Trans Am double header. The TA/XGT/SGT/GT class kicks off the race weekend on Saturday.

speedwaydigest.com
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Gurney
Person
Parnelli Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Classic Cars#Trans Am#Lime Rock Park#Road Racing#Car Racing#Off Road Cars#The Ta Xgt Sgt Gt#Hptuners#The Skip Barber School#Peterson Racing#Sebring#Michelin Raceway Road#Lrp#World Challenge Gt#Trans Am#Scca#Imsa#Ford Mustang#Memorial Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Jr III Racing Back in IMSA Action at Mid-Ohio

Lexington, Ohio (11 May 2021) – After having last raced in the category at Sebring in March, Jr III Racing returns to IMSA Prototype Challenge (IPC) competition at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course this weekend with a new driver line up for the No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320. Mike Skeen and Terry Olsen will join the team at the 2.4-mile natural terrain road circuit set in rural Ohio.
Lexington, OHspeedwaymedia.com

Jr III Racing Claims First IMSA Prototype Challenge Podium at Mid-Ohio

Second place result marks best career IMSA finish for Jr III Racing. Lexington, Ohio (16 May 2021) – Jr III Racing wrote a new chapter in the team’s history books after finishing second in IMSA Prototype Challenge (IPC) race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Sunday. Mike Skeen and Terry Olson teamed up behind the wheel of the No. 3 Jr III Racing Ligier JS P320 for the first time and made the most of their debut outing together with a big result.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Matos Magic in Monterey, Takes Trans Am TA2® Win

After losing out on the MOTUL pole in the closing moments of Friday’s qualifying session, Rafa Matos was not to be denied in Saturday’s Trans Am SpeedFest TA2® race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. (Race Recap Video) Matos, driving the No. 88 3-Dimensional Services Ford Mustang, passed local favorite Thomas...
Monterey, CAspeedsport.com

Skeen Nabs Monterey Trans-Am Series Pole

MONTEREY, Calif. – Mike Skeen saved his best for last Friday in Trans-Am SpeedFest action at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, capturing the TA2 Motul pole with a final minute sprint to the top of the sheets for Saturday’s Trans-Am Series presented by Pirelli event. The defending TA2 champion tamed the...
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

It’s A Trans-Am West Hat Trick For Rydquist

WILLOWS, Calif. – In an intense last-lap battle to the checkered flag that generated the closest finish in Trans-Am West Coast Championship history, Carl Rydquist extended his point lead with his third consecutive victory on Sunday. Series rookie Greg Tolson caught Rydquist in turn one of the final circuit, but...
Willows, CAspeedsport.com

Rookies Star During Thunderhill Trans-Am Drills

WILLOWS, Calif. – A pair of rookies will share the front row in Sunday’s 100-mile Trans-Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast Championship race at Thunderhill Raceway Park. It only took TA2 rookie Darrell Anderson four laps to break the class track record, setting a flyer of 1:48.380 in the...
Motorsportsracer.com

Rydquist continues Trans Am winning streak at Thunderhill

In an intense last lap battle to the checkered that generated the closest finish in Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli West Coast history (and in recent national Trans Am history), Carl Rydquist extended his championship points lead with his third consecutive victory on Sunday. Series rookie Greg Tolson caught...
Businessspeedsport.com

Lime Rock Park Unites With FCP Euro

LAKEVILLE, Conn. – Lime Rock Park has entered into a long-term partnership with European car parts online retailer FCP Euro. The partnership will create in-person and digital opportunities for both organizations to increase brand awareness and customer reach. As the Official Auto Parts Supplier of Lime Rock Park, the partnership will also include two new facility additions supported by FCP Euro to the park’s 400-acre motorsports and entertainment campus.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Kevin Gambacorta Returns to Winning Form in Unusual Circumstances at Stafford Speedway

When the green flag flew on the first Late Model feature of the 2021 season back on April 24 for Stafford Speedway, Kevin Gambacorta kicked off his 21st consecutive season of weekly competition at the Connecticut half-mile facility. Over the years, Gambacorta has made his name familiar to full fender race fans with 18 feature wins spread across the Late Model, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions to go along with 3 career track championships. Gambacorta’s most recent victory on May 21st came as a result of some unusual circumstances.
Salisbury, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

FCP Euro signs 10-year strategic partnership with Lime Rock Park

Connecticut-based European auto parts retailer FCP Euro has signed a 10-year strategic partnership with Lime Rock Park in Salisbury. The partnership will create in-person and digital opportunities for both organizations to increase brand awareness and customer reach. As the “Official Auto Parts Supplier” of Lime Rock Park, the partnership will also include two new facility additions supported by FCP Euro to the park’s 400-acre motorsports and entertainment campus in Lakeville.
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

Virginia Motor Speedway to Host Week 4 of Dirt Series Championship Weekly Racing Saturday, June 5th

Virginia Motor Speedway will return to racing this Saturday, June 5thand host week 4 of the Dirt Series Championship weekly racing season. The night will feature all four of the speedway's Dirt Series Championship weekly divisions in action. See the Victory Lap Pro Late Models, Truckin Thunder Sportsman, Budweiser Modified, and Collision One Limited Stock Cars in some exciting side-by-side racing!
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Shifts Second Race in Camping World Truck Series Playoffs to Darlington Raceway

Due to logistical challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic, NASCAR has shifted the second race in the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, originally scheduled to take place in Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, to Darlington Raceway. The race will be the first of a Sunday Playoffs doubleheader at Darlington and will begin at its originally scheduled time (Sunday, Sept. 5, 1:30 p.m. ET, FS1). The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will kick off its 10-week playoff run later that evening (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN).
Charlotte, NCspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford’s Riley Herbst Leads NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway Post-Practice Media Availability | Friday, May 28, 2021. Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, posted the fastest speed in today’s practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 178.435 mph. He conducted a Q&A session afterwards and spoke about his day and expectations for tomorrow’s race.