Trans Am TA2® Cars Set for Huge Show at Lime Rock Park on Memorial Day

On the same 1.478-mile circuit that Sam Posey, Dan Gurney and Parnelli Jones made Trans Am racing the American standard, that heritage continues this weekend at Lime Rock Park for the Trans Am Memorial Day Classic set for May 28-31. The roar of American muscle cars will rattle the ground as 23 TA2® drivers take the green on the original Lime Rock circuit Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET for 100-miles of Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli competition. Nearly 40 cars will be in attendance for the Trans Am double header. The TA/XGT/SGT/GT class kicks off the race weekend on Saturday.