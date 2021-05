Monthly observations and insights from MAS President Elizabeth Goldstein. As the anniversaries of profound loss have passed this month—George Floyd’s murder, COVID deaths topping 3.5 million worldwide and more than 33,000 in NYC—this Memorial Day feels even more significant than usual. Yes, I will be honoring and thinking of those who died in military service to the United States, as I do every year. But somehow the tsunami of sorrow we have all experienced needs a moment too. I want to do something that honors all these losses.