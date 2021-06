The day of prayer for China is being extended to an octave, with U.S. bishops echoing the call of Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar (Burma). In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI established May 24 as a “day of prayer for the Church in China.” The date is celebrated in China as the feast of Our Lady of Sheshan, the national patroness with her shrine in Shanghai. It is also the feast of Our Lady, Help of Christians in many parts of the Church — in Australia she is the national patroness. This year it coincides with the newly-established feast of Mary, Mother of the Church in the universal calendar, which falls Monday after Pentecost.