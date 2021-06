“I am really looking forward to continuing conversations that we’ve been having around the state around transformational justice and dismantling white supremacy and what it all means and how it could look in our organizations,” says Monique Minkens, the new executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin. “I think about how this [anti-domsetic violence] movement is steeped in the white feminist movement which means that a lot of people have been left out. I think that we’re trying to broaden our horizons and broaden our view in how we serve clients knowing that when everything was set up, it didn’t have everyone in mind.”