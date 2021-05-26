Cancel
Democrats Criticized For Lack Of Transparency In Map Development

By WMAY Newsroom
wnns.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is still little information about the data that Illinois Democrats used to create their first draft of legislative and state Supreme Court districts. During the first hearings on the remap Tuesday, Democrats failed to provide specific district-level demographic information about how the boundary lines were drawn. They say more information will be coming later. Republicans say it’s another example of the lack of transparency or real public input into the mapmaking process.

www.wnns.com
I am a longtime supporter of consolidating town departments under one roof. I was happy with the outcome of the 2019 Town Meeting vote that approved the purchase of 100 Route 6A and the initial renovation estimate. I voted in 2020 in favor of the additional $1.8 million to cover unforeseen costs in the renovation project. And I am in favor of using $750,000 from the Fiscal Year 2021 health insurance budget to finish the job right.