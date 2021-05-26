Cancel
Chelan, WA

[5/26/21] Rotary Glass Crusher Update

 8 days ago

Now an update on a project that’s getting closer to completion. The glass crusher being purchased by the Lake Chelan Rotary Club with grants from the City of Chelan, the State Department of Ecology, and from a number of wineries in the valley. It’ll be placed at the Chelan recycling center across from Walmart, pulverize all kinds of glass and porcelain into glass sand and glass aggregate, give the city what it wants, and sell the rest. When we last checked in with them, they were about 20-thousand dollars short of their 150-thousand dollar goal. Where are they now?

