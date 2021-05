Nowadays, there’s an app for everything. It’s hard to even imagine life before Uber or Instagram, right?! We rely so much on our phones (for better or worse) and it’s no different when it comes to spending time outside on the trails. Most mountain bikes have at least heard of Strava or TrailForks if not use them on every ride. Mountain biking apps have come a long way over the past few years and now they are instrumental for trail finding, route planning, measuring performance, and even improving skills.