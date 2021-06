Hey Latin lovers! It's K Marie, A white girl in a Hispanic world. Now let's talk about last night! The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards went down Thursday night and it was amazing. So many memorable moments like Ariana Grande showing off that ring while performing with The Weeknd, or Meg Thee Stallion making her first appearance with her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine, but can we talk about the Latinos that represented and took home a 2021 iHeartRadio Music Award!? Let's start with the gorgeous Colombian singer Karol G, who has been on FIRE this past year. She took took home the award for "Pop/Reggaeton Song Of The Year" for her song "Tusa" which she collaborated with Nicky Minaj. Nicky even speaking Spanish on the track, and sounded so good! This song has racked up over 1 Billion views on YouTube.