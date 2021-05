A Terre Haute man wanted on outstanding warrants led Parke County deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in Paris. Deputies tried to stop 27-year-old Robert Bealmear near Montezuma, Indiana, but he continued westbound on Route 36, reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles-per-hour. The pursuit continued through Vermillion County, Indiana, and then onto Route 1 into Paris, where he crashed the vehicle. Bealmear then exited the car and fled on foot. He was arrested soon after.