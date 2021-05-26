Cancel
Mental Health

DHS Acting Secretary, Attorney General Encourage Pennsylvanians to Utilize Available Mental Health Resources

timespub.com
 9 days ago

Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Meg Snead today joined Attorney General Josh Shapiro to raise awareness and understanding of mental health and wellness, mental illness, and substance use disorders and encourage people who are experiencing these to seek help. The COVID-19 pandemic and economic crises have created anxiety and grief that are affecting all of us in different ways, but resources are available across Pennsylvania, so no one has to go through this alone.

