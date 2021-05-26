Cancel
Houston, TX

Hurricane Season Is Here. Be Prepared.

uhd.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo for those of us living along the Gulf Coast it is time to prepare for what promises to be another active season. In early May, members of the UHD Emergency Management Board met to review the university’s hurricane preparedness plan in anticipation of another busy storm season. As has been past practice, UHD’s Office of Emergency Management uses this opportunity to remind members of our community about the importance of hurricane preparedness on a personal level.

news.uhd.edu
City
Houston, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Wet week in store for the Houston region

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to drench the Houston-area every day this week, possibly dumping a combined 6 to 10 inches of rain throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service. Higher rainfalls amounts are possible in isolated areas. Multiple storm systems will move in from the southwestern...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Flash flooding worsens east of Houston; local flood watch through morning

A flash flood watch continues across southeast Texas, with areas east of Houston receiving the brunt of the rain Monday, according to weather reports. The watch should last through 7 a.m. Thursday in the region. Areas could receive 4 to 8 inches with higher amounts possible, the National Weather Service Houston/Galveston Office reported.
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

LIST: High water locations being reported with today's storms

HOUSTON — High water locations have started popping up around the Houston area on Monday. The NWS issued a Flash Flood Warning for Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties until 6:30 p.m. Radar indicated thunderstorms are producing heavy rain across the area. Between 3 and 6 inches of rain have fallen.
Conroe, TXmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FLOODING IN CONROE

REPORTS OF THE FREEWAY FEEDERS FLOODED I-45 AT WILSON AND I-45 AT RIVER PLANTATION. Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas…. Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas…. Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas…. * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to. thunderstorms....
Harris County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southeastern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 313 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. 2.48 Inches of rain has fallen in 30 minutes at the gauge located at Cedar Bayou and FM 1960. Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston, Atascocita and Hunterwood. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Hail, high winds possible in Sunday storms expected across SE Texas

A strong thunderstorm could bring high winds and small hail to parts of Houston Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. A weather advisory was issued for central Harris County Sunday morning, stating that winds over 40 mph and pea size hail could hit Humble, Jersey Village, Spring Branch and the Aldine areas.
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Round one of rain winding down after hammering areas between Houston & Corpus Christi

For the vast majority of the Houston area, today was pretty uneventful. Across Harris County, according to the Flood Control map, the max total was 1.64 inches along Buffalo Bayou at the Beltway. But as you went southwest along Highway 59, things escalated quite a bit. The max total in our region today was 13.47 inches (as of 3 PM) in Wharton County, just east of Ganado.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Chambers County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chambers, Harris, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Chambers; Harris; Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas Harris County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 321 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The gauge at Cedar Bayou and FM 1960 received 4.08 inches in the last hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Baytown, Humble, Liberty, Dayton, Barrett, Highlands, Channelview, Cloverleaf, Kingwood, Spring, Crosby, Mont Belvieu, Anahuac, Old River-Winfree, Ames, Cove, Lake Houston Dam, Sheldon, Lake Houston and Atascocita. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Houston, TXspacecityweather.com

Storms sagging south into Houston metro area on Monday afternoon

The heaviest rainfall today has fallen east of Houston, from Chambers County to Lake Charles, Louisiana. Some locations have received more than 12 inches of rain and some serious flooding is underway. Closer to Houston, a slow-moving band of showers has established itself just north of the Houston metro area....
Harris County, TXcw39.com

Expect to see more mosquitoes soon!

HOUSTON (CW39) – This week we are working in the weather to find out weather’s impact on mosquito populations in Southeastern Texas. There are some colder months where mosquito populations start to decrease, but the Harris County Public Health Mosquito Vector is trapping and testing mosquitoes year-round. “Any time the...