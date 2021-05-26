newsbreak-logo
Over 13,000 people entered to win dinner with the Murphys

By Erin Vogt
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's been thousands of at least partly vaccinated residents who want to sit down to dine with Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy, as the governor noted on Wednesday. While reviewing the current volume of COVID-19 vaccinations around the state — more than 4.83 million people have received...

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

The Infatuation

“Where Can I Book A Graduation Dinner For 10 People?”

How to choose a dinner spot for a big group of family members who will inevitably boss you around even though you’re an M.D. now. I am graduating from med school and want to have a celebratory dinner with close family and friends. Looking for a spot for 8-10 people outdoors since some of the family members, although vaccinated, still don’t want to eat inside. Let me know if you have any suggestions.
Doherty Hounds Murphy over Mask Requirement

Pressure seems to be building on the governor to drop the mask requirement for children attending school next fall. “I support an immediate end to all mask mandates for children, students, and adults,” said state Senator Mike Doherty (R-23). “As most people are likely aware, the governor announced that his mask restrictions will soon be lifted for adults in many indoor and outdoor settings. Unfortunately, children attending school, daycare, and summer camp are not among those who will be permitted to unmask under Governor Murphy’s latest executive order.
NJ.com

N.J. will mostly lift indoor mask mandate Friday, Murphy announces. Unvaccinated people encouraged to keep masking.

UPDATE: N.J. mask mandates mostly going away. But here’s where masks will still be required. More than 14 months after installing the mandate to battle the coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey will no longer require anyone to wear masks at most — but not all — public places starting Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday as he unveiled sweeping plans to eliminate a majority of the state’s remaining COVID-19 restrictions.
Governor Murphy, Congressman Frank Pallone Highlight “Shots at the Shore” to Encourage COVID-19 Vaccinations over Memorial Day Weekend

Vaccinations Available This Weekend on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, Gazebo at Pier Village in Long Branch, and at the Gateway National Recreational Area in Sandy Hook. ASBURY PARK – Governor Phil Murphy and U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone today announced the “Shots at the Shore” vaccination program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations over Memorial Day Weekend. The program, a partnership between federal, state, county, and local governments, as well as the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Central Jersey Community Health Center and Walmart, will provide COVID-19 vaccines to those visiting Monmouth County beaches on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. The “Shots at the Shore” vaccination program will have locations at the Grande Arcade on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, the Gateway National Recreational Area in Sandy Hook, and the gazebo at Pier Village in Long Branch.
Capacity Restrictions Lifted for New Jersey, PA Casinos

Covid-19 capacity restrictions are ending in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Both states announced returns to full capacity, with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy indicating Atlantic City casinos can return to 100 percent capacity effective May 19. On the same day, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued an order setting the...
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Petition Asks Gov. Murphy to Lift Kids Mask Mandate

TRENTON — State Senate Republicans launched an online petition Friday to persuade Gov. Phil Murphy to end his mandate requiring children under the age of 12 to wear masks at school, child care facilities and summer camps. The petition comes the same day as Murphy's executive order requiring indoor mask...
Atlantic City Poker Rooms Remove COVID-Related Seating Restrictions

Atlantic City casinos returned to full seating capacity at poker tables and other gambling stations on Friday. The move came as New Jersey further relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend. With the return to full seating, the city’s poker rooms may be the busiest they’ve been since the pandemic-induced shutdowns occurred in March 2020.
Tri-Town News

Additional COVID-19 restrictions in New Jersey will be lifted on June 4

Gov. Phil Murphy has signed Executive Order No. 242, lifting significant COVID-19 restrictions and moving forward with additional reopening steps. According to a press release from the Governor’s office, during the last two weeks, key COVID-19 benchmarks have been achieved across New Jersey. These benchmarks include a dramatic increase in vaccinations, and significant decreases in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, spot positivity rates and rates of transmission, solidifying the foundation for the state’s reopening steps.