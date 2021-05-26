Over 13,000 people entered to win dinner with the Murphys

Vaccinations Available This Weekend on the Asbury Park Boardwalk, Gazebo at Pier Village in Long Branch, and at the Gateway National Recreational Area in Sandy Hook. ASBURY PARK – Governor Phil Murphy and U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone today announced the “Shots at the Shore” vaccination program to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations over Memorial Day Weekend. The program, a partnership between federal, state, county, and local governments, as well as the Visiting Nurse Association (VNA) of Central Jersey Community Health Center and Walmart, will provide COVID-19 vaccines to those visiting Monmouth County beaches on Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30. The “Shots at the Shore” vaccination program will have locations at the Grande Arcade on the boardwalk in Asbury Park, the Gateway National Recreational Area in Sandy Hook, and the gazebo at Pier Village in Long Branch.