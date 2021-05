Students were surprised to learn of changes to exam week. This year’s final exam week will look different for Advanced Placement students at the West Bend High Schools. Students are now required to come to school for all hours of the day during the week of final exams, with the exception of study halls and off hours. Previously, students who had taken an AP exam in May and maintained a B or better in the class were not required to attend their final exam period or take a final exam. The expectation for teachers during these hours is to engage students in some sort of culminating activity, not necessarily limited to a test.