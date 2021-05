At long last, the newly refurbished softball and baseball fields and basketball courts at the Berry Houses will open. It will happen on Wednesday (June 2, 2021) at 11 a.m. when Borough President James Oddo will join Borough Parks Commissioner Lynda Ricciardone and former players of “The Berry’s” for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the new, plush artificial surface of the Berry’s. It’s a far cry from the bumpy dirt and beat-up grass field that used be the Berry Houses.