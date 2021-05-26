Cancel
Motorsports

2021 600 Miles of Remembrance

NASCAR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day weekend signifies a very special time in the NASCAR community, as it marks the culmination of the NASCAR Salutes Together with Coca-Cola campaign that started May 1 during the Kansas Speedway weekend. In honor of Memorial Day, NASCAR Cup Series drivers and accompanying on-track vehicles in the Coca-Cola 600 (6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM) will carry the name of a fallen military member on the windshield. Read more about the heroes who gave their lives defending the United States of America.

