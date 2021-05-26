2021 600 Miles of Remembrance

Memorials Across the U.S. Remember Our Fallen, And All Too Often We Miss Them. There are so many military memorials and monuments in the United States that Google doesn’t serve a single index to them all. Perhaps because there are so many, hardly anyone here in my home town of Dearborn, Michigan notices the humble memorial to a remarkable hero that has stood in front of my high school, Dearborn High, since May 1, 1999. That oversight typifies America’s often jaundiced relationship with her military fallen, especially from the Vietnam era. But on Memorial Day 2021, I decided to look more deeply into the memorial that I pass several times every week in my own neighborhood. When I learned the story behind it, I was astounded.