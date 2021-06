Big Ten Conference, Iowa, Major League Baseball, IAAF World Championships in Athletics, sports season, athletics. The success of the Iowa men’s track and field team over the weekend (in case you’ve been living under a proverbial rock, they just completed the season sweep of the indoor and outdoor conference championships, making it two straight Big Ten outdoor titles) has had me thinking quite a bit about Iowa athletics at large. Like so many, I grew up on Hawkeye football and basketball. I wasn’t even lucky enough to grow up in a household that was in on wrestling, so unlike a lot you I haven’t been able to taste that sweet success, though I am trying like hell to get in on that action now (better late than never, right?