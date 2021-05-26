County has 10 make 2021 Super All-State boys soccer team

Every year, soccer teams across Shelby County showcase themselves as some of the best in the state and it becomes even more evident when postseason awards start to roll in. This year was no different as Shelby County placed 10 athletes on the Super All-State team as well as 33 honorable mentions. In addition to that, seven made the Class 7A All-State team, nine made the 6A All-State team, four made the 4A-5A All-State team and one made the 1A-3A All-State team.