newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shelby County, AL

County has 10 make 2021 Super All-State boys soccer team

By Alec Etheredge
Shelby Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year, soccer teams across Shelby County showcase themselves as some of the best in the state and it becomes even more evident when postseason awards start to roll in. This year was no different as Shelby County placed 10 athletes on the Super All-State team as well as 33 honorable mentions. In addition to that, seven made the Class 7A All-State team, nine made the 6A All-State team, four made the 4A-5A All-State team and one made the 1A-3A All-State team.

shelbycountyreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Shelby County, AL
Sports
City
Pelham, AL
City
Indian Springs Village, AL
County
Shelby County, AL
City
Chelsea, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Teams#School History#State Champions#The Oak Mountain Eagles#Lions#Huskies#Soccer Teams#Shelby County Showcase#Class 7a#Special Seasons#Postseason Awards#Athletes#Oak Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Shelby County, ALShelby Reporter

Get to know Athlete of the Week Leila Mendonca

Leila Mendonca is the Shelby County Reporter’s Athlete of the Week for May 9, 2021. Sponsored by Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union. Lacey Contorno is the Shelby County Reporter’s Student of the Week for May 9, 2021. Sponsored by Compact. Share this:TwitterFacebook read more.