The long-awaited iCarly revival now has a premiere date on Paramount+. Most of the cast will return on their new streaming home starting June 17. The stars of iCarly have reunited in a new behind-the-scenes video teasing the upcoming revival on Paramount+ this summer. It's been previously revealed how most of the main stars of the original Nickelodeon show will be back to reprise their roles. This includes Miranda Cosgrove and Jerry Trainor, who respectively played Carly and Spencer Shay in the original series. The two both appear together in the video below, along with first-look photos.