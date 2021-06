Tesla shares remain in low volatility mode. US CPI may give markets some badly needed direction. TSLA again breaks the 200-day moving average. Tesla shares as we mentioned yesterday have gotten a bit, well boring. Being stuck in a range can be good to play but eventually, a catalyst will come and shake the shares out either way. Equity markets as a whole have been on hold for the last few sessions as traders remain nervous about pushing yet more record highs before the US CPI data. Tesla has managed to recover some losses from May but has stalled around the $600 area.