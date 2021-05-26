Popeyes offering new chicken sandwich in select markets

A new Burger King chicken sandwich has put its name in the ring with some of the biggest contenders in all of the fast-food industry. The “Home of the Whopper” will now be known also as the home of the new “Ch’King” sandwich. Starting June 3, Burger King will offer its hand-breaded chicken filet, pickles and a special sauce all served on a potato bun. Customers will also be able to order a spicy and a deluxe version of the sandwich. The spicy variant includes a “spicy glaze,” whereas the deluxe version comes with lettuce and tomato.