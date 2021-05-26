newsbreak-logo
Detectives search for Target thief who nabbed over $2K in electronics

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a man who stole thousands worth of electronics from the same Fort Myers Target store at least two times in May.

The man pictured stole electronics from the Target at Gulf Coast Town Center on May 15 and again on May 24, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

On May 15 the suspect made off with $1,157 worth of electronics while sporting a blue polo.

Just nine days later the man stole around $1,558 in electronics from the same store, but this time in a bright orange t-shirt.

Investigators said he was seen getting into the passenger side of a red Nissan SUV.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

