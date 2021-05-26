newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gladewater, TX

All Gladewater ISD schools without power during outage

By Courtney Stern cstern@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 3 days ago

Gladewater ISD is asking parents and guardians to pick up their students as all of the district’s campuses are without power. “Power is out at all of our schools,” the district said in a statement on its Facebook page. “We are asking parents who can pick up their kids now to do so. GHS students who drive will be released immediately. We will continue to take care of those who can’t be picked up until the regular time.”

www.news-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Gladewater, TX
County
Gregg County, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Power Outage#Union Grove#Swepco#Lake Gladewater#Schools#Ghs Students#Upshur County#Drive#Liberty City#Parents#Kids#Guardians#Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Gladewater, TXLongview News-Journal

Gladewater issues boil water notice for residents

The city of Gladewater has issued a boil order for residents. Due to reduced pressure and water outage, the state has required the Gladewater officials to notify customers of the need to boil their water prior to consumption, according to a statement from the city. “To ensure destruction of all...
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 02:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Panola; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River At Longview affecting Rusk and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Hawkins affecting Wood, Smith and Upshur Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Beckville affecting Rusk, Panola, Harrison and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Gladewater affecting Wood, Smith, Upshur and Gregg Counties. Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Beckville. * Until late Sunday night. * At 9:45 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.5 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Friday was 27.4 feet. * Forecast...The river will rise to 27.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning to 25.0 fee. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, expect lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. In addition, oil field operations in and near the floodplain will be affected and steps should be taken to secure petroleum equipment.
Gregg County, TXKLTV

Gregg County law enforcement, fire, seeing fewer job applicants

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas restaurants and other businesses have been struggling to find employees to staff them, but some law enforcement agencies and fire departments are in the same bind. Hardest hit is the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, which remains ’40′ positions down, and are struggling to meet...
Smith County, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Smith County drying out after storms

It likely will take a day or two for the Tyler area to dry out after storms Monday and Tuesday caused some flooding across the region. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through early Wednesday in Smith County as well as Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Panola and Upshur counties.
Longview, TXLongview News-Journal

Thunderstorms bring flooding to Longview, other areas

It likely will take a day or two for the Longview area to dry out after storms Monday and Tuesday caused some flooding across the region. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch through this morning Gregg, Smith, Harrison, Rusk, Panola and Upshur counties. “Flooding may occur in...
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby and Smith. * Until 7 AM CDT Wednesday * Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Gregg County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gregg; Harrison; Rusk; Smith; Upshur The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Smith County in northeastern Texas Western Harrison County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Upshur County in northeastern Texas Gregg County in northeastern Texas * Until 315 PM CDT. * At 221 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or near Kilgore, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, White Oak, Gladewater, Hallsville, Overton, New London, Clarksville City, East Mountain, Harleton, Diana, Liberty City, Joinerville, Lakeport, Easton, Union Grove, Warren City and Nesbitt. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Harrison County in northeastern Texas Panola County in northeastern Texas Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Eastern Gregg County in northeastern Texas Central Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 359 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hallsville to near Tatum to near Henderson to New Salem to near Rusk, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Longview, Marshall, Henderson, Kilgore, Carthage, Rusk, Hallsville, Waskom, Tatum, Tenaha, Timpson, Garrison, Beckville, Deberry, Elysian Fields, Pinehill, Sacul, Maydelle, Ponta and New Salem. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Arkansas...Louisiana and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * Very heavy rainfall has been observed over the past 48 hours across portions of the region resulting in saturated soils. Additional rainfall totals of near 2 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts will be possible through early Wednesday. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.