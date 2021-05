Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy will try to join exclusive clubs when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off Thursday, May 20 on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina. Spieth can become just the sixth golfer to win the career grand slam with a victory, while McIlroy could become the sixth player to win the PGA Championship more than twice. Spieth last won a major at the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale, while McIlroy's last major title was the 2014 PGA at Valhalla, but both seem to be peaking at the right time entering the PGA Championship 2021.