Jackson Municipal Airport Authority teams up with Mississippi State University to advance unmanned aviation technology
JACKSON, Miss.—The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) has partnered with Mississippi State University’s (MSU’s) Raspet Flight Research Laboratory to accomplish yet another aviation milestone for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). This partnership has enabled one of the world’s most technologically-advanced large unmanned aircraft to take flight at Mississippi’s busiest airport – Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (JAN).www.msstate.edu