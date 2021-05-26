Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital expands cancer care program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky, is expanding its cancer care program with a new affiliation. The hospital's CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care is partnering with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, one of the top-five cancer centers in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report. Officials with the hospital said the affiliation will provide patients and oncologists in the area with a higher level of cancer treatments closer to home.www.wdrb.com