Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital expands cancer care program

The new hiking and biking trail at Lake Liberty is scheduled to open next month. The mile-long trail runs in a loop along the west shore of the lake. It currently starts behind the boathouse and goes up the hill before following the shoreline. After passing by the dam, it heads down the hill and crosses Lake Liberty Street and heads toward the water plant. The trail then curves around another hill and heads south through the trees before coming out near the boathouse. The trail was designed by Andrew Parsons of Parson’s Construction Services Inc. Parsons used small excavating equipment to cut the trail out of the shale banks and leave a hard dirt surface. He then left a hard dirt path that is smooth enough to shed rainwater well. The trail is sloped a little to prevent erosion. The trail was finished on March 27, after which the trail went through a healing and weathering process. The trail is set to officially open on June 5.