Bardstown, KY

Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital expands cancer care program

wdrb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown, Kentucky, is expanding its cancer care program with a new affiliation. The hospital's CHI Saint Joseph Health – Cancer Care is partnering with the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center, one of the top-five cancer centers in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report. Officials with the hospital said the affiliation will provide patients and oncologists in the area with a higher level of cancer treatments closer to home.

www.wdrb.com
