newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Teen Author Sahana Vij Pledges Debut Book’s Royalties to End Childhood Hunger

By Laura Jaye Cramer
southsoundmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSahana Vij isn’t just another cookbook author — she’s an activist on the rise. Although she’s only just recently graduated high school, she’s already carving out a niche for herself in the food scene with Bake Away, a cookbook debut to be released by Mascot Books on Sept. 14. And, proving that children really are the future, she’s pledged to donate 100 percent of the royalties to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the United States.

southsoundmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Photography#Restaurants#Childhood Hunger#Cookbook Author#Childhood Poverty#Teen#No Kid Hungry#Atlanta Cr Pe Cake#Parents#Visit Mascot Books#Desserts#Deep Culinary Roots#Collection#Food#Healthy School Lunches#Campaign
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Recipes
Related
Books & Literaturewvpublic.org

Children’s Authors Discuss The Lessons Their Books Can Teach Adults

This week we're revisiting an episode of Inside Appalachia that features children's authors in and from our region. We'll hear Cynthia Rylant, who wrote "When I Was Young In The Mountains," David Perri, author of "Messy Larry," and Bil Lepp reading from his recent children's book "The Princess And The Pickup Truck," and Lyn Ford, a professional storyteller and children's educator, telling a story she wrote called "The Old Woman and Death." And while these stories were written for children, like many children's stories, these stories have messages for all of us, including grown-ups.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Authors to earn royalties on secondhand books for first time

Unlike regular book sales or library borrowing, authors do not receive a penny from the sale of secondhand editions of their works – but a new scheme dreamed up by used booksellers is set to change this for the first time. William Pryor, founder of Somerset-based used bookseller Bookbarn International,...
CharitiesWVNews

Watercolor Society donates area author’s books on Day of Civility

CUMBERLAND — During the fourth annual Day of Civility, which focuses on spreading kindness, building understanding, and strengthening civility throughout the community, the Western Maryland Watercolor Society gifted locally created books to the Allegany County Library. “Unboring Histories” is the series of books with stories about area history written by...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Q&A with children's book author Julie Packett

With the school year ending and Mars being explored, it’s a good time to interview Julie Packett, the author of “The Chronicles of Ms. Clarke’s Class: Science Night.” Julie attended UNC Asheville and obtained a degree in Atmospheric Science. One of her professors had written a book for kids which got her thinking that she would like to someday write a weather book for children.
Family RelationshipsDiverse: Issues in Higher Educatio

Pregnant Girl: A Story of Teen Motherhood, College, and Creating a Better Future for Young Families, an interview with book author Nicole Lynn Lewis

Nicole Lynn Lewis is the author of Pregnant Girl: A Story of Teen Motherhood, College, and Creating a Better Future for Young Families, as well as the founder of the nonprofit organization Generation Hope. Nicole is no stranger to the challenges faced by teenage student parents, especially having been one herself, and has been on a mission to spark systemic change and support student parents through her book and her organization. In this episode, she talks with Diverse host Dr. Jamal Watson about the details of her recently released memoir and issues a call to action for supporting teen mothers, student parents, and young families. Tune in as Nicole sheds light on this often-overlooked student population and find out what can and should be done to acknowledge and support the student parent community.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Little Golden Books Goodies to Take You Back to Your Childhood

Recently, on the Book Riot Facebook page, I asked readers to share with us the first book they remember reading. There were hundreds of responses citing a big range of titles, but there were two that just kept coming up: Dick and Jane and Little Golden Books. While Dick and Jane were hugely popular in the past, most kids reading now aren’t aware of them. Little Golden Books, on the other hand, seem to continue to be popular for young readers from their first publication dates until now. Whether they’re the classics like The Poky Little Puppy or an adaptation of the latest Disney movie, Little Golden Books are mainstays in the kids’ book world.
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Warsaw Author To Release 1st Children’s Book Wednesday

WARSAW — A Warsaw author’s first children’s book is coming out Wednesday, May 19. Kristine McQuown will have a live launch video for her book “Good Boy, Nacho!” at noon Wednesday on the Miriam Laundry Fan Page on Facebook. The book is aimed at children ages 4-8, but McQuown notes...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Böen Wines and No Kid Hungry Announce National Partnership to Combat Childhood Hunger

Böen Winemaker Joe Wagner Invites You To “Enjoy a Bottle, Help Give Meals”. Napa Valley, Calif. (May 25, 2021) – — Joe Wagner, fifth-generation winemaker and owner of Böen Wines, is collaborating with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America. Through the “Enjoy a Bottle, Help Give Meals” initiative, Böen and No Kid Hungry will help provide meals to kids in need from May 28, 2021 to May 31, 2022.
Books & Literaturebirminghamnews.net

Author Dr. Pamela Gurley Announces New Inclusive Children's Book Series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 20, 2021 / Professional speaker and author, Dr. Pamela Gurley, is set to release her new children's book series, Brown Girl and Brown Boy. This 10-titled, 20 book series will address some of the greatest challenges children are facing today. Part of this series are three special edition books highlighting Black and Brown children with down syndrome, autism (or other social diagnoses), and physical disabilities. With a central focus on representational childhood literacy, the goal of the series is to teach kids social skills, confidence, self-worth, and body positivity. The first books in the series, releasing June 3, 2021, will be Brown Girl, Be Social and Brown Boy, Be Social. This set teaches children to embrace their social differences, while maintaining self-acceptance, self-confidence, and self-love. This will be followed by the second set in the series, Brown Girl, Break Barriers, and Brown Boy, Break Barriers, which will be released on September 3, 2021.
Books & Literaturemytownneo.com

Book shop to host children's author Jason Lady

The Learned Owl Book Shop is hosting Jason Lady on Saturday, June 5, from 1-3 p.m. for a signing of his new children’s book, "Super Problems." Before "Monster Problems," there was "Super Problems," the story of how Blue Hood first learned of the magic pen. Scott, aka Blue Hood, draws him and his friends fighting crime and unbeknownst to them, brings their adventures to life. The Alpha Defense Squad must unite as a team, master their powers, put up with Bruce the obnoxious alpaca, and solve their super problem…before the Stinky Sock takes over the world.
Woodbury, CTcountytimes.com

Pandemic inspires idea for Woodbury author’s new horror book

WOODBURY — Out of challenging situations often comes inspiration. That’s how author E.C. Hanson said the genesis of his new book, “All Things Deadly: Salem Stories,” evolved. “The idea for the book came during the start of the pandemic,” said the Woodbury resident, and father of a newborn. The book...