Teen Author Sahana Vij Pledges Debut Book’s Royalties to End Childhood Hunger

Nicole Lynn Lewis is the author of Pregnant Girl: A Story of Teen Motherhood, College, and Creating a Better Future for Young Families, as well as the founder of the nonprofit organization Generation Hope. Nicole is no stranger to the challenges faced by teenage student parents, especially having been one herself, and has been on a mission to spark systemic change and support student parents through her book and her organization. In this episode, she talks with Diverse host Dr. Jamal Watson about the details of her recently released memoir and issues a call to action for supporting teen mothers, student parents, and young families. Tune in as Nicole sheds light on this often-overlooked student population and find out what can and should be done to acknowledge and support the student parent community.