North accounts for only seven of province’s 312 new COVID cases May 26

The COVID-19 situation continued to be worse provincially than it is in the north May 26, with 312 new cases reported overall throughout Manitoba. However, only seven of those cases were from Northern Manitoba, including two new cases each in the Island Lake and Flin Flon/Snow Lake/Cranberry/Sherridon health districts. Four new cases from unknown districts were also reported and one previously reported case in the Shamattawa/York Factory/Tataskweyak/Split Lake health district was removed from the total.