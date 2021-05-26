newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dandridge: 'There's room for Oscar and Westbrook in the record books'

NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Washington Bullet champion Bob Dandridge knows all about playing alongside greatness. Before he helped Washington win its lone NBA title in 1978 as the missing piece alongside Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes, he was the perfect swingman to complement Milwaukee's star duo of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. Dandridge was inducted into the NBA Naismith Hall of Fame 2021 class as a part of its Veteran's Committee, which requires 35 years since retirement to become eligible.

www.nbcsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Oscar Robertson
Person
Wes Unseld
Person
Elvin Hayes
Person
Chris Hayes
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Washington Bullet#Veteran S Committee#Nbc Sports Washington#The Hall Of Fame#The Big O#Nba Naismith Hall Of Fame#Star#Wizards Pregame Live#76ers#Point Guard#Bob#Greatness#Famer#Milwaukee#Philadelphia#Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

Ranking the NBA's Top Hall of Fame Classes of All Time

Your favorite Hall of Fame class is personal. If you saw Steve Nash ping-ponging around the floor and shooting one-footed, off-hand leaners in traffic during a formative stage of your NBA fandom, his 2018 class subjectively means more to you than any other. The best group of inductees, though? Best...
celticslife.com

St. Louis' finest prepare for 7th seed Play-In Faceoff

After the Washington Wizards' 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, the NBA Play-In Tournament bracket was set for the Eastern Conference; the Boston Celtics (7) vs. Washington Wizards (8); and Indiana Pacers (9) vs Charlotte Hornets (10). This leads to arguably the most exciting matchup for the Boston Celtics: Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook, and the Washington Wizards.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Russell Westbrook may be polarizing, but his greatness can’t be questioned

Russell Westbrook has become one of the more polarizing players in the NBA today, but his overall greatness shouldn’t be questioned. Who would have ever thought that a player would come along and break the great Oscar Robertson’s all-time record for career triple-doubles? To record a triple-double is a phenomenal feat within itself but to do it on a consistent level displays the greatness that Russell Westbrook exhibits every time he steps out on the floor.
NBAPosted by
AFP

History made as Westbrook sets NBA triple-double record

Russell Westbrook wrote his way into NBA history on Monday, bagging the 182nd triple-double of his career to break Oscar Robertson's 47-year-old record. Washington Wizards star Westbrook, who had equaled Robertson's record of 181 triples on Saturday, sealed his record-breaking triple with 8min 33sec remaining in Monday's 125-124 defeat to the Atlanta Hawks. Westbrook's 36th triple-double of the season included 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds. He is already assured of averaging a triple-double per game this season. A triple-double occurs when a player makes double-digit tallies in three of the five major statistical categories in a game -- points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

3 Biggest MVP Snubs in the History of the NBA

The MVP award has been around since 1956 when Bob Pettit won the inaugural edition. Since then, it has been used as a determining factor in legacy. Unfortunately, there are some cases where the MVP may not have gone to the right person. Here are three players who were snubbed for the MVP.
NBANBC Washington

Russell Westbrook's Record Can Stand Among Greatest in All of Sports

Westbrook's record can stand among greatest in all of sports originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Some records in sports seem far less attainable than others. Some, as the sports themselves change, seem near impossible. Take, for instance, pretty much everything Wilt Chamberlain did during his NBA career. Russell Westbrook's...
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

What is Scott Brooks’ Future with the Wizards?

The Washington Wizards have had an odd season to say the least. They started the season 0-5, were 17-32 49 games into the season, but somehow have managed to clinch a play-in spot after last night’s 121-105 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Russell Westbrook’s heroics continued with another triple-double stat line of 21 points, 12 assists and 17 rebounds. Their record has moved to 33-38 on the year, and they have gone 16-6 over their last 22 games.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAdailyjournal.net

Westbrook breaks Robertson’s record as Wizards fall to Hawks

ATLANTA — Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson’s 47-year-old NBA record for triple-doubles and missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer as the Washington Wizards lost 125-124 to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Westbrook completed his 182nd triple-double when he pulled down a rebound with 8:29 remaining, completing his season-long march toward...
NBAenquirerjournal.com

Homesley signs mult-year deal with Wizards

Former Porter Ridge High star Caleb Homesley signed a multi-year contract with the Washington Wizards on Saturday, the team announced via Twitter. Homesley was originally picked up by Washington after the 2020 NBA Draft and assigned to the G League. While the Wizards’ G League affiliate didn’t participate this season, Homesley played 16 games with the Erie BayHawks during the 2020-21 season.
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News & Notes, May 11: Westbrook Makes NBA History

Russell Westbrook overtook Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in league history. Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook made NBA history on Monday night by recording his 182nd career triple-double, the most of all-time. The previous record was held by Oscar Robertson, and that record was considered unbreakable until Westbrook entered the league.
NBAelpaisanoonline.com

Russell Westbrook is the Triple Double King

In the NBA a triple double is when you hit double digits in three different stats. Russell Westbrook was mainly known for doing that in points, rebounds and assists. As a matter of fact he has averaged a triple double in three seasons so far in his career. This year he is averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. On Monday, May 10th he broke hall of famer Oscar Robertson record for most triple doubles of all time. Robertson held that record for 47 years and someone was finally able to break it. Although Westbrook has had a hell of a year, the Washington Wizards will miss the playoffs.
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBAbatonrougenews.net

Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal to play with injured hamstring

Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament. But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. "I didn't injure it any worse than...
NBAballysports.com

The New Wizard of Triple Doubles

Double digits in assists. It’s called a triple-double in NBA parlance, and now, nobody has ever done it better than Washington point guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook made history Monday night eclipsing Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson with the 182nd triple-double of his career, in the Wizards’ 125-124 loss to the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAClick2Houston.com

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...