Dandridge: 'There's room for Oscar and Westbrook in the record books'
Former Washington Bullet champion Bob Dandridge knows all about playing alongside greatness. Before he helped Washington win its lone NBA title in 1978 as the missing piece alongside Wes Unseld and Elvin Hayes, he was the perfect swingman to complement Milwaukee's star duo of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. Dandridge was inducted into the NBA Naismith Hall of Fame 2021 class as a part of its Veteran's Committee, which requires 35 years since retirement to become eligible.www.nbcsports.com