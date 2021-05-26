SPD Working On Plans For License Plate Reader Cameras

Springfield police are putting the finishing touches on a plan to install as many as 80 license plate reader cameras around the city. An official with Flock Safety, the company that would install the cameras, says the devices can not only identify license plate numbers but can also determine the make and color of a vehicle and other identifying characteristics, such as stickers on it. Police say the devices would help them locate suspect vehicles after crimes have been committed or locate stolen vehicles. The cost would be 25-hundred dollars per camera, per year.