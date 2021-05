Record: 6-1 Birthplace: Archbold, Ohio. UFC: Welcome to the 29th season of The Ultimate Fighter! You’re the third Urbina brother to be on the show. What does that feel like?. Urbina: Following them and having older brothers that were doing great things kind of had me under looked, not overlooked. I’m excited to be the third Urbina brother on the show, but since I was 18, I have had dreams of being in the UFC.