Father John Misty playing free shows with L.A. Philharmonic

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles' The Ford announced its 2021 season today, which runs from July 30 through October 30. This year's lineup features a mix of classical, pop and jazz concerts, dance performances, live theater, movie screenings and more. Among the highlights are two free shows with Father John Misty, backed by...

